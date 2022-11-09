JUST IN
Business Standard

Pocket FM announces US foray, crosses $25 mn in annualised revenue run rate

According to Statista, audio OTT market in India is expected to be worth $2.5 billion by 2030

Topics
OTT users | Startups | Companies

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Pocket FM
Pocket FM

Audio streaming platform Pocket FM has announced its international expansion with entry into the US market. The company also exceeded an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of $25 million as of October and is aiming to clock $100 million in ARR by next year.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:58 IST

`
