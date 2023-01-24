JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki begins probe into alleged purchasing dept wrongdoings
Sentiment in realty sector drops in Dec qtr but remains positive: Report
Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 mn stake in top REIT: Report
Property data start-up Landeed raises $8.3mn in seed round funding
Maruti Suzuki probing allegations of malpractices by executives: Report
Tata Motors reducing discounts on trucks to improve margins: Report
India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week
Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells staff job cuts avoided 'much worse' issues
Urination case: AICCA seeks rollback of derostering of Air India crew
Tata group-owned AIX Connect violates norms on pilot proficiency checks
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IIFL Securities December quarter profit after tax down 25% to Rs 64 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Poonawalla Fincorp stock jumps over 6% on strong quarterly results

Shares of financial services company Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday jumped over 6 per cent in early trade after the firm reported a rise in net profit for the third quarter

Topics
Markets | NBFC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Shares of financial services company Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday jumped over 6 per cent in early trade after the firm reported a rise in net profit for the third quarter.

The stock climbed 6.27 per cent to Rs 308.55 in morning trade on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 6.17 per cent to Rs 308.75.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Poonawalla Fincorp reported 88 per jump in net profit to Rs 150 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) focusing on consumer and MSME finance had reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 519 crore as against Rs 394 crore a year ago, it said.

Net Interest Margin of the company rose to 10.7 per cent, an improvement of 94 basis points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.