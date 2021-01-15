Possible gas leak caused death of 4 workers at Rourkela Steel plant

-
The deaths of the four contract workers in the "suspected gas leakage" incident at the coal chemical unit of Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha was possibly due to their exposure to a pocket of toxic gas entrapped in sludge deposits inside a gas pipeline, reported preliminary inquiries.
According to an official statement, Rs 10 lakh compensation was given to the kin of all four victims by the contractor and a permanent job was also offered to one family member of each of deceased.
"Though workmen were provided with mask and carbon monoxide gas monitoring meter, apparently they did not use the same for ease of work. Strict action has been taken against the contractor and his work has been suspended. The contractor paid Rs 10 lakh to family members of the deceased offered a permanent job to a family member of each of them. Besides it, each family will get compensation as per statutory provisions such as EPF, ESI," the statement said.
The entire plant and township continued to remain normal during and after the incident. RSP reaffirmed that there was no gas leakage to the environment or equipment.
At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on January 6.
