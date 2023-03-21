Power Finance Corp board approves plans to raise Rs 80,000 cr in FY24

State-owned (PFC) on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 80,000 crore through various financial instruments.

An amount of Rs 40,000 crore will be raised through long-term domestic borrowings, and another Rs 20,000 crore by way of long-term foreign currency borrowing, according to a filing.

Besides, proposals have been approved for raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through short-term borrowings and commercial paper.

The proposals approved are for raising fund during the financial year 2023-24, the company said.

PFC, under the Power Ministry, is a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC).

