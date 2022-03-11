Power Finance Corp pays Rs 887 crore as interim dividend to govt for FY22

on Friday said it has paid Rs 886.97 crore as an to the government for the financial year 2021-22.

This is in addition to Rs 333 crore and Rs 370 crore paid as first and second interim dividend, respectively, earlier, (PFC) said in a statement.

CMD Ravinder Singh Dhillon presented the RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) intimation advice of Rs 886.97 crore to Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy RK Singh in the presence of the Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior ministry and company officials.

The third at a rate of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 11, 2022.

"With this, has so far paid interim dividends amounting to Rs 2,838 crore to its shareholders...for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)