Realty firm Sobha's Vice Chairman and MD J C Sharma resigns

Realty firm Ltd on Friday said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jagdish Chandra Sharma has resigned with effect from April 1, citing personal reasons.

In a regulatory filing, informed that Sharma, vide a letter dated March 11, "tendered his resignation for the position of Director, Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 1st April 2022."



Sharma will hold the position till March 31, 2022.

Bengaluru-based is one of the leading real estate firms of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)