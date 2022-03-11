Realty firm Sobha's Vice Chairman and MD J C Sharma resigns

-
ALSO READ
Sobha consolidated net profit rises 51% to Rs 32.7 crore in Dec quarter
CNN's Zucker resigns after acknowledging relationship with co-worker
Real estate firm Godrej Properties calls off its deal with DB Realty
DLF, Oberoi Realty: Rally in real estate stocks has more legs, charts show
EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar resigns on personal grounds
-
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jagdish Chandra Sharma has resigned with effect from April 1, citing personal reasons.
In a regulatory filing, Sobha informed that Sharma, vide a letter dated March 11, "tendered his resignation for the position of Director, Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 1st April 2022."
Sharma will hold the position till March 31, 2022.
Bengaluru-based Sobha is one of the leading real estate firms of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU