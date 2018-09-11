Power Finance Corporation profit surges 22% to Rs 13.73 billion in Q1

Tuesday posted over 22 per cent jump in its standalone net to Rs 13.73 billion in the quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher revenues and lower impairment allowance on

The company's net in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 stood at Rs 11.22 billion, the company said in a filing.

According to the filing, the company's total revenues rose to Rs 70.27 billion in the quarter, compared to Rs 67.28 billion in the year-ago period.

It has provided Rs 23.4 million toward impairment allowance on in the quarter, which is lower than Rs 10.95 billion crore a year ago.



The company's primary business is to provide to finance to power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)