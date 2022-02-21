Power major NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 cr for FY 2021-22

State-run power giant has paid an of Rs 3,878.67 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

The dividend paid is 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement.

This is the 29th consecutive year that has paid dividend.

The total installed capacity of the company stands at 67,832.30 MW, with 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 hydro and 19 renewable energy projects. Under joint ventures, has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.

