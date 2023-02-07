Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore

on Tuesday posted over 54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.61 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, showed a BSE filing.

Total income also rose to Rs 912.05 crore in the quarter from Rs 649.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

