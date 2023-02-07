JUST IN
SoftBank Group reports massive $5.9 bn net loss amid global tech meltdown
Ambuja Cements reports 46% rise in profit to Rs 328.9 crore in Q3FY23
Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore
APSEZ Q3 net profit declines 12.94% to Rs 1,336 crore, total expenses rise
Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter
Muthoot Finance consolidated net dips 11% YoY to Rs 934 crore in Q3
JK Paper Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 329 cr on robust demand
EaseMyTrip Q3 profit rises 4% YoY at Rs 41.7 cr, revenue increases 58%
Tata Steel slips into red; posts Rs 2,501 cr loss in Q3 on higher expenses
Adani Transmission net up nearly 73% to Rs 478 cr in Q3 on higher revenue
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
India's non-fossil power generation touches 174 GW in 2022: R K Singh
icon-arrow-left
Centre appoints K Satyanarayana Raju as new MD & CEO of Canara Bank
Business Standard

Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore

Power Mech Projects on Tuesday posted over 54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.61 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago.

Topics
Power Mech Projects | BSE index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Profit

Power Mech Projects on Tuesday posted over 54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.61 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, showed a BSE filing.

Total income also rose to Rs 912.05 crore in the quarter from Rs 649.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power Mech Projects

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.