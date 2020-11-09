Prestige Estates to sell assets worth Rs 11,000 cr to Blackstone, cut debt

has executed a term sheet with American private equity major Group to sell commercial, retail and hotel properties worth Rs 11,000 crore, said the Indian company in a BSE filing.

The deal comprises the sale of 21 million sq. feet of including six completed office assets, nine retail assets, two hotel and four under construction office in several locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, among others.

“The proposed transactions contemplated in the term sheet will be consummated through a combination of primary investments, secondary investments, business transfers, asset transfers, joint ventures, demergers, slump sales, or a combination thereof or through such other modes, in each case, as mutually agreed between the Parties under the relevant asset specific definitive documents,” said

The company is selling the assets to reduce debt and generate liquidity via the deal. It plans to build twice the amount of commercial property space it is selling to the global fund manager.

is the largest office owner in the country, with real estate assets worth $20 billion in the country. It has joint ventures with Panchshil Realty, K Raheja Corp, Salarpuria Sattva, among others.

Blackstone's two joint ventures with Embassy group and K Raheja Corp have floated real estate investment trusts or REITs in the country. Its joint venture with Panchshil Realty is gearing up for a REIT, reports said.