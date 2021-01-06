Private equity deals more than double to $33.8 billion in 2020: Report

-
Close to USD 18 billion that Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail mopped up from a slew of private equity transactions in 2020 has pushed up the money inflows through this route by 108 per cent to USD 33.8 billion, according to an industry report.
As per the data collated by Refinitiv, private equity investments increased 108 per cent in 2020 over the previous year, with the number of deals jumping from 665 in 2019 to 791 in 2020 at USD 33.8 billion, despite the pandemic. In 2019, total PE deals stood at USD 16.2 billion.
Most of the fund inflows were in the third quarter, fetching USD 24 billion, which, however, tapered off in Q4 to just about USD 4.57 billion, as per the data from the agency that tracks financial transactions at a global level.
Internet-specific firms continued to attract the maximum PE interest during the year, with total equity capital invested at USD 7.4 billion in 2020, compared to USD 5.5 billion in 2019, the Refinitiv data showed.
In terms of industry-specific investments, communication (USD 19.1 billion), Internet-related, and computer software (USD 3.6 billion) companies have seen the maximum investments, while financial services (USD 1.4 billion), transportation (USD 127 million) and computer hardware (USD 18.49 million) were among the sectors that saw a decline in 2020.
Fund-raising for growth capital declined to USD 4.3 billion in 2020 from USD 7.25 billion in 2019, a fall of 40 per cent.
Top 10 PE deals of the year were Jio Platforms (15.68 billion led by Facebook and Google), Tower Infrastructure Trust (3.4 billion), Flipkart (USD 1.2 billion) Jio Digital Fibre (1.016 billion), Zomato (USD 826.42 million), Think & Learn (USD 823 million), Oravel Stays (USD 807 million), Reliance Retail (USD 755.93 million), SBI General Insurance (USD 439 million), and Pep Technologies getting USD 420 million.
