Property developers give up profit margins for sales volume: Analysts

While residential sales picking up in the September quarter, property developers seem to be sacrificing margins for volumes.

The third quarter of 2020 saw home sales values increase by more than 2.3 times to around Rs 29,731 crore from Rs 12,694 crore in the preceding quarter. Q1 2020 saw home sales of about Rs 46,306 crore, Consultants said.

"The developer margins have a taken a big hit and is at its lowest. For the customers, this is the best time to buy as prices have reached the bottom and will only move up," said Shrikanth Joshi, chief executive at L&T Realty, the arm of construction major L&T.

Margins in residential projects have come down from 20-30 per cent last year to 8 to 10 per cent in today’s market.

"From a developer’s standpoint, many these days are content with a profit margin of 8-10 per cent depending on project location and demand – earlier, they could look forward to a profit margin of more than 30 per cent depending on cost of land and its appreciation value," said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock.

Sales nowadays driven by the affordable and mid-segments where homes are priced within Rs 80 lakh - for which profit margins are significagntly lower than in the luxury segment, Puri said.

companies, like Bengaluru-based Puravankara, are juidicious in pricing the projects so as to maintain the margins and push up volumes, said Ashish R Puravankara, managing director at Puravankara.

Bigger developers like, Vikas Oberoi, chairman of Oberoi Realty, said they increased volume without reducing price. "There is a huge pent-up demand and this is precisely the reason why demand has gone up. Also, people realise that new development due to Covid is going to take longer and hence ready apartments are almost getting ready apartments are going to continue to sell at a premium and faster," Oberoi said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani Communities said that except overleveraged guys, not many have sacrificed margins. "Prices may go up as supply is not matching improving demand."

Consolidation

Many top developers said that post Covid-19 the sector is consolidating in favour of who are not leveraged much and have strong balance sheets.

Developers also said consolidation is not essentially favouring only big brands.

“Well, there is nothing about big players or small players. Whoever will perform or has performed in the past will continue to do well irrespective of the size of his balance sheet. Of course bigger players with better brand names will have an edge over smaller players. Customers will look for stability of the developer, his financial capabilities and his ability to work in these difficult times, said Oberoi of

Hiranandani said: "Some of the bigger developers are also facing challenges but some small are doing extremely well. It is all about managing the business well.”

Kamal Khetan, chairman of Sunteck Realty said that every buyout or takeover proposal is being considered from a viability perspective by large developers and not to become larger in a hurry.



