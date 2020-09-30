PSEs back to 90% of their production capacity: Prakash Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Javadekar hints at possible GST cut for vehicles to boost auto sector
PM to present new outline for a self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
People should use more electric vehicles to curb pollution: Javadekar
Cabinet approves 'Mission Karmayogi' for major reforms in bureaucracy
Shah hails announcements concerning Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, says steps towards self-reliant India
-
The central public sector enterprises (PSEs) have got back to 90 per cent of their production capacity, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, while releasing a compendium on the contribution of the PSEs amidst COVID-19.
"The central public sector enterprises are the pride of India as they have done a laudable job even during the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Union minister for environment, forest and climate change who also holds the heavy industries and public enterprise portfolio.
Lauding efforts of the PSEs, he said the electricity supply was at 99 per cent during the COVID-19 lockdown, while petrol pumps remained open.
The compendium, 'Building Self Reliant, Resurgent, Resilient India', stated that the production and distribution of electricity continued during the pandemic.
"Around 71 crore LPG cylinders were supplied to the people; oil marketing companies gave 21 crore free refills to consumers for a period of three months from April to June with the financial assistance of Rs 13,000 crore," the minister said.
He added the transportation of goods was nearly 100 per cent. "As much as 33 million tonnes of food grain was transported," said Javadekar.
He added the central PSE's also gave medical assistance by providing nearly 11,000 beds in 201 hospitals across the country.
He also congratulated Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, who was present during the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU