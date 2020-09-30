Arvind Lifestyle, Gap mutually end franchise biz relationship in India

Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL), and Inc have decided to mutually terminate their franchise business relationship in India.

"Due to circumstances post the corona pandemic, both agreed that a mutual termination was in both companies' best interest. As next steps, both will work out modalities regarding transition of the business. Limited has appointed an Investment Bank to find a buyer for the business," said a regulatory filing by Arvind Fasions.

The Gap business delivered revenues of Rs 182 crore (4.7 per cent of AFL's consolidated turnover) with a PBT loss of Rs 34 crore in FY2020.

The company has entered into a binding agreement on September 29 with Gap Inc to terminate the franchise business relationship in India.

The are working out modalities regarding transition of the Gap business in India and the closure period will become clear over time.

