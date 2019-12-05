Puravankara to set up India's first residential air purification tower

As continues to grip the cities of India and air quality deteriorates, real estate company is setting up what it claims is the country’s first residential air purification tower for its flagship project called Purva Atmosphere in North Bengaluru.

The real estate player has tied up with a Gurgaon based start-up called Kurin to come up with the 40 feet tall air purification tower at the premises of its 12-acre luxury project. It would be investing anywhere between Rs 6-8 crore to set up the tower.

“Once ready, the tower will be able to purify over 32 million cubic metres of air every day,” said Pavneet Singh Puri, partner, Kurin.

The air purification tower will have two chambers. The bottom chamber will intake the surrounding air and increase its velocity using the patented technology of the start-up, which would change the direction of the air. It will start moving vertically in the upper chamber which will have three sets of filters. The air would first pass through three layers of perifilters to remove all the visible pollutants such as dust and pollen. The second one is a three layered hepa filter which would take care of the particulate matter (PM 2.5). It is this ultrafine pollutant particles which penetrate deep into the respiratory system and cause the most damage to the body.

The air will then reach the final layer of activated carbon, which would remove any kind of odour and gaseous pollutant present in it.

The air that will finally come out will have PM2.5 below the level of 10 on the air quality index, claims the start-up. Air with a PM 2.5 AQI value between 0-50 is considered good for health and that above 100 is marked unhealthy for sensitive groups. Currently, Bengaluru has PM2.5 AQI above 100 while Delhi’s AQI has breached the 300-mark, which is considered hazardous.

“Once functional, we will see an impact of the with a minimum radius of 1 km,” said Puri, adding the filters will require manual cleaning twice every week while the hepa filters will have to be replaced at least twice every quarter.

Spread across 12 acres, the residential project will have three 34 storeyed towers. These towers will have around 900 units of 2, 2.5 and 3 BHKs priced above Rs 1.5 crore and are likely to be completed in four years.

Apart from an air purification tower, it will also have a clubhouse on the 34th floor with The company is also giving access to clean water directly from the tap via its triple filter solution. The project will have other features such as nature trail, a camping site and a bonfire area, according to the company.

“Twenty years ago, luxury meant space and location but today the way our lives have evolved with technology, luxury has a whole new different meaning. We are introducing technology in our product to give residents the luxury of time and health through our unique features,” said Ashish R Puravankara, managing director,

The real estate firm will be coming up with two more projects under its WorldHome Collection segment in Mumbai and Chennai. These too would be based on the elements of green spaces and home technology.