Hindalco to supply 1.2 mn tonne hazardous red mud to Ultratech in new deal
Pvt metro systems suffer revenue loss as DMRC cuts "non essential" costs

Effective August perks halved for Delhi metro employees

Topics
DMRC | Metro Rail | Delhi

Megha Manchanda & Amritha Pillay  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is not the only one that is bearing the brunt of the continued lockdown of mass rapid transportation systems. DMRC has suffered a Rs 1,510 crore loss of revenue so far and its employees had their festival allowance cancelled, leading to a flat 50 per cent cut in perks through a letter issued on Tuesday.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance Infra-run metro systems have been hit harder as they are relatively smaller and newer players. In order to contain the financial stress, DMRC has deferred its "non-essential" expenditure, but the perks and ...

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 15:34 IST

