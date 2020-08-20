Pvt metro systems suffer revenue loss as DMRC cuts "non essential" costs

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is not the only one that is bearing the brunt of the continued lockdown of mass rapid transportation systems. DMRC has suffered a Rs 1,510 crore loss of revenue so far and its employees had their festival allowance cancelled, leading to a flat 50 per cent cut in perks through a letter issued on Tuesday.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance Infra-run metro systems have been hit harder as they are relatively smaller and newer players. In order to contain the financial stress, DMRC has deferred its "non-essential" expenditure, but the perks and ...