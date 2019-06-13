PwC auditor observations 'baseless and unjustified': Reliance Capital

Ltd said on Thursday the observations of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) about its fiscal accounts were "completely baseless and unjustified", a day after the auditor withdrew from assessing the shadow bank's fiscal year 2018-19 accounts.

In a letter to Reliance Capital, said it felt compelled to withdraw from the audit of the company's FY 19 accounts after not receiving "satisfactory response" to its queries on certain observations in its assessment, said in a statement on Wednesday.