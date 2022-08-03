PwC India completes acquisition of Salesforce consulting firm Venerate

PwC India has announced it has completed the of Venerate Solutions Private Limited, a Salesforce consulting firm.

Venerate, which was founded in 2016 in Bangalore, builds customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds. The solutions help organisations in managing and .

“We’re happy to have completed the as planned. This will go on to strengthen our consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby delivering better value and sustained outcomes to our clients,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairman, India.

“We look forward to the prospect of building a new future for India and Venerate as well as for all of our clients. As the world recovers from the global pandemic, we know that enterprises are looking to transform their business keeping their at the centre of their vision,” said Arnab Basu, leader--advisory at PwC India.

Pawan Kumar, leader-technology consulting at India, said Venerate’s technical expertise will enhance and complement existing Salesforce consulting capabilities. "This is in line with our global strategy, The New Equation, which is to solve clients' most important problems by delivering solutions which are human-led and tech-powered,” he said.