JUST IN
Swiggy allows employees to work outside company to make more money
Amazon expands partnership with Railways for deliveries in festive season
Easing raw material costs promising for Indian consumer companies
PwC India completes acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Ltd
EV firm River gets $11 mn in funding to set up manufacturing plant
Fintech firm Twid raises $12 mn to expand reward points-based service
Uber users in Delhi, NCR can book their rides using Hindi on WhatsApp
Airline glitches: Aircraft maintenance sector in dire need of maintenance
SpiceJet in discussion with Middle Eastern carrier for possible stake sale
Detect Technologies announces agreement with Vedanta to deploy T-Pulse
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Godrej Consumer Q1 net profit down 17% at Rs 345 cr; revenue up 8%
ICICIdirect acquires investor community-based networking platform Multipie
Business Standard

PwC India completes acquisition of Salesforce consulting firm Venerate

Venerate, which was founded in 2016 in Bangalore, builds customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds. The solutions help organisations in managing customers and sales

Topics
PwC India | acquisition | Indian companies

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Merger and acquisition
PwC India acquires Venerate Solutions Pvt Ltd

PwC India has announced it has completed the acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Limited, a Salesforce consulting firm.

Venerate, which was founded in 2016 in Bangalore, builds customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds. The solutions help organisations in managing customers and sales.

“We’re happy to have completed the acquisition as planned. This will go on to strengthen our consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby delivering better value and sustained outcomes to our clients,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairman, PwC India.

“We look forward to the prospect of building a new future for PwC India and Venerate as well as for all of our clients. As the world recovers from the global pandemic, we know that enterprises are looking to transform their business keeping their customers at the centre of their vision,” said Arnab Basu, leader--advisory at PwC India.

Pawan Kumar, leader-technology consulting at PwC India, said Venerate’s technical expertise will enhance and complement existing Salesforce consulting capabilities. "This acquisition is in line with our global strategy, The New Equation, which is to solve clients' most important problems by delivering solutions which are human-led and tech-powered,” he said.
Read our full coverage on PwC India

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 17:15 IST

`
.