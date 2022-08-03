PwC India completes acquisition of Salesforce consulting firm Venerate

-
ALSO READ
PwC India to buy salesforce consultancy Venerate Solutions for unknown sum
PwC India completes acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Ltd
India a strategic partner for Salesforce, says Co-CEO Bret Taylor
Salesforce Global Digital Skills Index, 2022: India tops on readiness
Global BPM player WNS acquires enterprise automation firm Vuram for $165 mn
-
PwC India has announced it has completed the acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Limited, a Salesforce consulting firm.
Venerate, which was founded in 2016 in Bangalore, builds customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds. The solutions help organisations in managing customers and sales.
“We’re happy to have completed the acquisition as planned. This will go on to strengthen our consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby delivering better value and sustained outcomes to our clients,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairman, PwC India.
“We look forward to the prospect of building a new future for PwC India and Venerate as well as for all of our clients. As the world recovers from the global pandemic, we know that enterprises are looking to transform their business keeping their customers at the centre of their vision,” said Arnab Basu, leader--advisory at PwC India.
Pawan Kumar, leader-technology consulting at PwC India, said Venerate’s technical expertise will enhance and complement existing Salesforce consulting capabilities. "This acquisition is in line with our global strategy, The New Equation, which is to solve clients' most important problems by delivering solutions which are human-led and tech-powered,” he said.
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 17:15 IST