PwC to assist Snapdeal with its environment, social & governance programmes

on Monday asaid Services LLP (PwC) would provide it assistance on its environment, social and governance (ESG) programmes.

As part of the engagement, would assist to define the overall vision. It would also help the company map the current practices of the company considering the relevant global frameworks.

is working on the development of an enabling e-commerce ecosystem for sellers, democratising access for value-conscious buyers and catalyzing economic opportunities beyond the top 10 Indian cities.