PwC to assist Snapdeal with its environment, social & governance programmes

Snapdeal on Monday asaid PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP (PwC) would provide it assistance on its environment, social and governance (ESG) programmes.
As part of the engagement, PwC would assist Snapdeal to define the overall ESG vision. It would also help the company map the current ESG practices of the company considering the relevant global frameworks.
Snapdeal is working on the development of an enabling e-commerce ecosystem for sellers, democratising access for value-conscious buyers and catalyzing economic opportunities beyond the top 10 Indian cities.
