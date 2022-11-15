JUST IN
Business Standard

Q2 earnings: Corporate profits decline, a first in nine quarters

The combined net profit of 2,725 listed companies across all sectors was down 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 -the first contraction after eight consecutive quarters of YoY growth

Topics
India Inc earnings | Q2 results | corporate earnings

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Corporate profits
The non-BFSI companies reported a combined net profit of Rs 1.23 trillion in Q2, the lowest since the September 2020 quarter

The post-Covid boom in corporate earnings, as expected, seems to have ended, at least for now, as companies saw margins and profits shrink in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY23, or 2022-23.

Read our full coverage on India Inc earnings

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:10 IST

