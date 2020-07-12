Qualcomm Ventures picks up 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr

-
Qualcomm Ventures has picked up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore, Reliance Industries said on Sunday.
Qualcomm is the 12th investor in Jio Platforms in as many weeks.
"Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, an industry leader in wireless technologies, has committed to invest up to Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion.
"Qualcomm Ventures' investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.
