JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

E-comm firms start work on country of origin tags for over 600 mn products
Business Standard

Qualcomm Ventures picks up 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr

Qualcomm Ventures is an investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated

Topics
Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio | Mukesh Ambani

Press Trust of India 

The other app where a lot of resources will be put in is JioMart, the e-commerce app that will be available through WhatsApp very soon
Qualcomm is the 12th investor in Jio Platforms

Qualcomm Ventures has picked up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore, Reliance Industries said on Sunday.

Qualcomm is the 12th investor in Jio Platforms in as many weeks.

"Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, an industry leader in wireless technologies, has committed to invest up to Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion.

"Qualcomm Ventures' investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 20:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU