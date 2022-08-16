JUST IN
Business Standard

Race for bauxite blocks in Odisha likely to hot up ahead of auction

In the aluminium sector, as things stand, Hindalco and Nalco are the only players that are completely integrated -- from bauxite to alumina to aluminium

Topics
Adani Group | Bauxite | aluminium

Viveat Susan Pinto & Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Mumbai/Kolkata 

Adani
Adani Group – which will be setting up a 4-MMTPA alumina refinery and may enter aluminium production – is expected to bid for mines

The next auction for bauxite blocks in Odisha may see heightened interest with Adani Group charting an entry into alumina refining and existing players looking to boost capacity.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 19:09 IST

