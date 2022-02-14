Rahul Bajaj was a principled nationalist: Bharat Forge MD Baba Kalyani

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who passed away on Saturday, saw India go through the independence movement, which his family, including grandfather Jamnalal Bajaj, was a big part of. He was deeply involved in the industrialisation of India. He was an institution builder and donated to innumerable charities through foundations. Rahul was known for being very outspoken and frank about expressing his opinion on matters that concerned India. These were largely in the fields of business, economy, politics, government, and society.

Most people saw him as a big businessman and a towering figure in corporate and social India. But there was another side to him; he was a great friend, mentor, and father figure to many of us.

Rahul was a nationalist at heart. He wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India -- an India of the values that were fought for in the freedom struggle and were instilled in him by his grandparents and parents. His expression of nationalism came through in his institution building, varied businesses, providing employment, and giving back to society in many ways. His outspokenness was also his expression of what he felt was needed to be done to build a great and successful country.

He believed in course correcting whenever he agreed or disagreed with anything. Rahul was brutally frank but always fair. He was able to keep a large multi-generational family together through his values and openness. He smoothly passed on the baton in the business to his sons and cousins, and became the patriarch who was available for advice and support. This was true for his friends as well.





ALSO READ: No-nonsense industrialist



Police personnel carry the Tricolour to drape it over deceased industrialist at Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing facility at Akurdi, on the outskirts of Pune | PTI photo

Before Brand India was known in The World Economic Forum (WEF), Brand Rahul was already flying the Indian tricolour high. He was one of the first Indians and the most regular participants at the WEF in Davos. On a personal note, we always looked forward to the third week of January, when we would make our annual pilgrimage to Zurich on the Swiss Air flight from Mumbai, onwards to Davos, under the leadership of our dear friend Rahul. It was not only a week of intellectual growth and business networking, but also of socialising and building bonds to last a lifetime.

Coming to our lives in Pune, we had a small group of friends who regularly met Rahul and Rupa for the last 30 years. He was always the life of the party, always jovial, always wanting to share his thoughts and points of view. He was forever dependable, a good friend who was there for his near and dear.

Rahul leaves a huge void in the lives of all those whom he touched — family, friends, employees, and countless business associates who grew with Bajaj. India as a whole gained with his clear voice of reason and principles for over four decades.

My family and I have had the privilege of being very close to the Bajaj family for several years, having known Rahul personally for close to 50 years.

He will be missed by us and remembered most fondly.

The author is MD, Bharat Forge