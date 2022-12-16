JUST IN
Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists covering Musk, his company
Business Standard

Fintech firms Razorpay, Cashfree can't onboard new merchants for now

Razorpay said it was a temporary move and will not have any impact on its existing business operations and current merchants

Topics
Fintech | Razorpay | Reserve Bank of India

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Razorpay
Razorpay received in-principle approval from the RBI for a PA licence in July

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked fintech major Razorpay to temporarily pause onboarding of new merchants as part of the process to get the final approval for a payment aggregator/ payment gateway (PA/PG) licence, for which they have already received an in-principle approval from the central bank, sources said.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:54 IST

