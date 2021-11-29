RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore on Union Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on state-owned Union Bank of India for non-compliance with the certain provisions relating to "Sale of Stressed Assets by Banks" and "Fraud - Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs)".
The banking regulator, in a statement, said, "This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers."
It further said that the Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of Union Bank of India was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019 (ISE 2019) and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report and all the related correspondences pertaining to ISE 2019, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance to the extent of (i) failure to classify an account as Red Flag Account despite presence of Early Warning Signals and (ii) failure to disclose ageing of and provisioning for Security Receipts (SRs) in its Annual Report.
A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the RBI directions, RBI added.
"After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions," RBI further said.
Last week, RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the State Bank of India (SBI) for contravention of a provision in the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949, relating to the extent of shares a Bank can hold in borrower companies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU