Re-commerce platform Cashify raises $90 mn, to build technology infra

-
ALSO READ
Cashify raises $90 mn in series E funding from NewQuest and Prosus
IRB Infra Developers' net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 72.7 cr in Dec quarter
Redouble efforts to complete 300 sports infra projects: J&K LG to officials
China will step up infrastructure construction to boost growth: Xi Jinping
Multinational e-commerce players violating FDI rules, alleges CAIT
-
Re-commerce marketplace Casify on Thursday said it has secured $90 million in its Series E funding from NewQuest Capital Partners and Prosus.
The new funds will be utilised towards strengthening the team, building technology infrastructure and enhancing marketing efforts on branding, the company said in a statement.
Existing investors Bessemer, Blume Ventures and Olympus Capital invested in this round, with participation from new investor, Paramark Ventures.
"We look forward to stepping up our presence and offerings for our valued customers in India and fulfilling our broader goal of integrating the circular economy," said Mandeep Manocha, Founder and CEO of Cashify.
Apart from smartphone buyback, Cashify has become a smartphone-centric brand with comprehensive mobile care at users' doorsteps.
Cashify has more than 40 lakh customers and is a buyback partner for brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung and Dell in India.
"While there is a large opportunity set in the re-commerce space, Cashify has a clear edge as a category leader with its focus on customer experience and its data and tech-first approach," said Amit Gupta, Partner and Head of India and Southeast Asia, NewQuest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU