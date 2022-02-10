IRB Infra Developers' net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 72.7 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
IRB Infrastructure eyes Rs 5,347 crore from GIC, Spain's Ferrovial
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.68 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had clocked a Rs 69.48-crore net profit during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during October-December 2021 fell to Rs 1,497.78 crore, against Rs 1,594.80 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's expenses stood at Rs 1,280.22 crore, lower as compared with Rs 1,459.32 crore a year ago.
In a statement, the company said it achieved financial closures for the Pathankot-Mandi Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh and Palsit-Dankuni BOT project in West Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU