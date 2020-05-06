Real estate firms bank on tech tools to generate sales amid lockdown

As prospective buyers stay away because of the nationwide lockdown, developers are banking on technology tools to woo customers. From Zoom calls to virtual experience centres, they are trying out everything possible to generate sales at a time when bookings have dried up.

The March quarter saw a 30 per cent drop in residential sales and the scenario is expected to be similar for the rest of the year. Leading the race is Godrej Properties, which sold 500 homes with the help of technology in the last quarter, when the lockdown was announced. “During lockdown, we ...