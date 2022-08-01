JUST IN

Business Standard

DLF stock sees muted reaction from analysts post in-line Q1 results

Analysts have 'neutral' to 'buy' ratings with target price between Rs 385 and Rs 450 as they believe results and guidance already priced-in

Topics
DLF | Real Estate  | Realty

Devangshu Datta 
DLF
The revenue was Rs 1,440 crore, up 26.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) but down 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

Real estate major DLF’s results could be considered a bellwether for the sector in the key national capital region (NCR). While DLF declared results which were in line with analysts’ expectations, the stock saw a marginal correction with a consensus that valuations had already priced in the results and the guidance. It closed at Rs 384.15 on the BSE on Monday, down just about half-a-per cent.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 23:17 IST

