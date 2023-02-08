JUST IN
Business Standard

Rebadging of employees back on board as cost optimisation deals rise

TCS co-opting a third of Boeing workers facing job cuts not an exception, analysts say the practice is returning though not a trend yet

Topics
TCS | IT services | HCLTech

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Deals, mergers,
Recently, Paris-headquartered Capgemini said it would rebadge 174 employees from Denmarkâ€™s Nuuday

With cost optimisation deals rising among Indian IT players, rebadging of employees is making a return.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 21:51 IST

