'Rebel' with a cause: Faasos' parent to cook up storm in cloud kitchens

Jaydeep Barman, the co-founder and chief executive of food-tech firm Rebel Foods, takes two weeks of vacation every year, which he spends on climbing the mountains in the beautiful Himalayas. But this year seems to be clearly an exception as the former McKinsey was busy with something more pressing — charting out plans to take its ‘cloud kitchens’ to global markets.

The Mumbai-based company, known for brands like and Behrouz Biryani, has shortlisted several markets for its global foray, including the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and the Philippines. By next year, it plans to set up operations in Mexico, Brazil, the US, and the UK, said Barman. This will make it the first Indian internet restaurant company to launch in the overseas market.

A cloud kitchen is one that does not offer dine-in facility and accepts food orders only through an online ordering system. Rebel operates more than 205 delivery and 1,600 across 18 Indian cities. In the next two years, the company aims to have around 500 Besides, Rebel also runs Mandarin Oak that provides Chinese cuisine; Oven Story that is known for pizzas, and Sweet Truth that offers desserts.

The company is in the process of introducing a health food business unit as well, and is in talks with who want to enter the market. These can use Rebel’s infrastructure, including cloud kitchens and supply chain, to set up their operations in the country. “If someone wants to reach 200 locations in six months, we are the only ones who have the power to do it,” added Barman.

The concept of cloud kitchen has recently caught the attention of food tech and investors who are pouring millions of dollars into such facilities. Bengaluru-based Swiggy, a and Tencent Holdings backed food delivery start-up, is expanding its cloud kitchen platform Swiggy Access to metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and

The platform enables its restaurant partners to set up kitchen spaces in locations where they don’t operate but have a high demand for their product. Swiggy Access houses brands such as Truffles, Vasudev Adigas, and as well as the company’s private label brands like The and Homely.

Last October, Ola-owned Foodpanda said it had acquired Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef for an undisclosed amount. Through this collaboration, Foodpanda marked its strategic entry into cloud kitchens and plans to launch its own brand of food products in different categories. It was also reported that Gurugram-based food delivery and restaurant discovery firm was also making strategic investments in Bengaluru-based Loyal Hospitality for its cloud kitchen project.

What differentiates Rebel from the rest is that it does not operate its kitchens as ‘landlord’ type of facilities. Besides, it is in the process of automating the processes at its kitchens use robotics, machine learning, and data analytics. “We would integrate the (outside) brands in our and operations and run them more like our own brand,” said Barman, an alumnus of INSEAD, who co-founded the firm along with Kallol Banerjee in 2011.

The company has plans to explore other opportunities such as setting up enterprise caféterias and offline stores at airports and malls. Unlike business, which is more about winner-takes-all-market concept, Barman said there is space for a lot of internet restaurant to thrive in just like the US, where there are over 75 such operating with a turnover of $1 billion and more.

