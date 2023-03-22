JUST IN
Nazara arm Sportskeeda pays $1.8 mn for 73.27% stake in NFL-focused US firm
Indian carriers need not shy away from competition: Noida Int'l Airport CEO
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam budget up by 43%, pegged at Rs 4,411 cr
PFC signs agreement with Japan's JBIC for project loan of Rs 165 cr
Intel GPU chief Raja Koduri quits to form own generative AI startup
World Bank arm IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in M&M's new last-mile mobility firm
Walmart Foundation to support 1 mn small farmers in India over next 5 yrs
Spencer's Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO, MD for three-year term
Now, a B2B platform trading in unlisted shares, ESOPs, AIF units for PE/VCs
Coromandel preps for new businesses, plans to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 2 years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
'Eyeing 20% growth in Indian market', says Hitachi's Gurmeet Singh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

REC transfers 6 SPVs to Power Grid Corporation for transmission projects

The Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are mostly for construction of transmission projects in Gujarat, REC Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday

Topics
Power Grid Corporation of India | Power transmission projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

REC Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) has handed over six special purpose vehicles to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

The Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are mostly for construction of transmission projects in Gujarat, REC Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday.

"RECPDCL has handed over 6 projects' specific SPVs mostly formed for the construction of transmission projects in Khavda region through tariff-based-competitive bidding process on March 21, 2023. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) was the successful bidder for all of the 6 projects of the Ministry of Power," it said.

RECPDCL was the bid process coordinator for tariff-based competitive bidding in transmission line projects.

"We are putting in all possible efforts to ensure the growth of new renewable power reforms to cater to the electricity capacity of the country. Tariff-based competitive bidding for the development of transmission systems for evacuation of RE power is one such noble mission and we celebrate the golden jubilee of completing the bidding of 50 projects through the TBCB route," Rahul Dwivedi, CEO of RECPDCL, said.

REC Ltd, under the Power ministry, is an NBFC focussing on financing projects in the power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power Grid Corporation of India

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.