PFC signs agreement with Japan's JBIC for project loan of Rs 165 cr

-
ALSO READ
PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 5,229 cr on higher revenues
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 crore loan for Machilipatnam port in Andhra
Maha's active Covid tally reaches 165, with 26 new cases; zero fatality
165 death sentences by trial courts in 2022, highest since 2000: Report
-
Power Finance Corporation has inked a pact with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a project loan of JPY 2.65 billion or about Rs 165 crore.
Under this facility, JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC's projects which ensure effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment.
This pact was executed under a general agreement signed between PFC and JBIC for JPY (Japanese Yen) 30 billion.
The loan agreement was signed at JBIC headquarters Tokyo, between PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon and Uchida Makoto, Managing Executive Officer of JBIC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU