Business Standard

PFC signs agreement with Japan's JBIC for project loan of Rs 165 cr

This pact was executed under a general agreement signed between PFC and JBIC for JPY (Japanese Yen) 30 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
PFC logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Power Finance Corporation has inked a pact with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a project loan of JPY 2.65 billion or about Rs 165 crore.

Under this facility, JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC's projects which ensure effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment.

This pact was executed under a general agreement signed between PFC and JBIC for JPY (Japanese Yen) 30 billion.

The loan agreement was signed at JBIC headquarters Tokyo, between PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon and Uchida Makoto, Managing Executive Officer of JBIC.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:24 IST

