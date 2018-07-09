Reimagining Brand Khadi: Here are measures being used to expand footprint

While national pride and an all-Indian identity are a part of its legacy, the government-owned Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) wants Brand Khadi to stand for a lot more. It is building a new narrative around sustainable fashion, cracking down on misuse of its label and overhauling its design sensibilities, all in an effort to stitch together a contemporary avatar of the age-old khadi brand.

Its image change is being driven by a change in positioning, a hard look at its trademark protection mechanisms and through a differentiated retail strategy. KVIC's Chairman V ...