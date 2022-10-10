JUST IN
Adani group eyeing to raise $10 billion for renewables, cement arms
Renault SA open to reducing stake in Nissan Motor in carve-out talks
India Inc's earnings to shrink in Q2FY23; net sales growth slows
Telecom's share in overall capex may rise in next 5 years on 5G push
Titan's Taneira shrugs off Covid blues to shake up the saree market
5G-enabled device shipments speed up: Here're top brands in India
Radio phase-III rules may kick off M&As, see smaller players exit: Experts
Infy faces suit in US for allegedly opposing hiring Indians for jobs in US
Byju's says incorrect Indian map is not part of its study material
Allcargo expects to be among top 10 logistics firms globally in 3-4 yrs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani group eyeing to raise $10 billion for renewables, cement arms
Business Standard

Reliance Industries, Jio in talks to raise funds through foreign loans

The loans, which are likely to have a five-year term, are anticipated to be priced 130-150 basis points higher than the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a benchmark rate used around the world

Topics
Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio | External commercial borrowings

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Reliance, Reliance Industries
To support its capital investment strategy, Reliance Industries Limited is attempting to raise the necessary money through external commercial borrowing

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Jio are in discussions with lenders to raise up to $1.5 billion (about Rs 12,400 crore) and $2.5 billion (around Rs 20,600 crore), respectively, through foreign loans, reported The Economic Times.

To support its capital investment strategy, RIL is attempting to raise the necessary money through external commercial borrowing (ECB). According to those with knowledge of the situation, it is in discussions with a number of lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, and MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) Bank.

The loans, which are likely to have a five-year term, are anticipated to be priced 130-150 basis points higher than the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a benchmark rate used around the world that replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

Because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has simplified the restrictions for ECB of up to $1.5 billion, the company doesn't need previous regulatory approval. Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, DBS Bank and Mizuho Bank are among others that are in discussions with RIL.

Also read: Reliance's brand new floating production system collides, no one injured

The overseas loan is likely to be priced after adding an estimated 65 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a new global rate gauge, the people added. Going forward, Jio may even upsize the loans as more banks may join the syndication.

The tenor could be in the range of three to seven years.

According to multiple sources, Jio is in discussions with financial institutions such as Bank of America, BNP, HSBC, and Societe Generale (SocGen) to set up an offshore syndicated loan to pay for purchases of 5G network equipment from Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 09:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.