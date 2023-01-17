JUST IN
Gogoro, Belrise Industries to set up battery swapping infra in Maharashtra
Reliance Industries may hive off green hydrogen business to InvIT

Jefferies values firm's green hydrogen business at $8 bn

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

green hydrogen
Last year, Reliance announced plans to invest $76 billion (Rs 6.2 trillion) into clean energy projects

Reliance Industries is likely to hive off its green hydrogen business to an InvIT structure at a valuation of $8 billion, according to global financial services firm Jefferies.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 19:31 IST

