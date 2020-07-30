JUST IN
Reliance Industries Limited posts Rs 13,248 cr net profit in June quarter

Reliance Industries Limited posts Rs 13,248 cr net profit in June quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income.

Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it recognised exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 19:38 IST

