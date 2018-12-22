Reliance Industries picks 5.56% stake in tech start-up for %5 million

said on Saturday it has acquired 5.56 per cent equity stake in technology Vakt Holdings Ltd, UK (VHL), for $5 million (approx Rs 350 million)



Reliance Industries, in a regulator filing, said it has acquired the equity stake in VHL, a closely held start up entity engaged in the technology space, for cash aggregating to $5 million.

VHL is a consortium of leading global energy majors, and banks with a vision to digitise the global commodities trading industry, creating a secure, trusted ecosystem, powered by

"The strategic investment accelerates Reliance's digital journey, through active participation in an emerging and evolving, yet promising, enabled for energy markets," the company said.

