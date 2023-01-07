Reliance Jio rolls out 5G internet services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur railway explosion: Police doubt Asarwa-Udaipur Express sabotage
All 7 accused in Udaipur tailor's killing to be produced in court today
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, Independence Day Offer: Free perks worth Rs 3000
Reliance Jio 6th Anniversary: Check the plan, offers and benefits
Gehlot asks BJP to clarify on alleged links with Udaipur murder accused
-
Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.
During the inaugural event, the chief minister said that this service is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication.
With this, the state government's goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance will be further strengthened, he said.
Gehlot also launched Jio Glass and Community Clinic products at the event.
Reliance Industries Rajasthan President Umesh Bhandari said that this service full of endless possibilities is a revolution in the telecom sector.
The company will start 5G service in Kota this month, and in Bikaner and Ajmer in February, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 19:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU