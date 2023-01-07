JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G internet services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G in India

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Jio announces six new benefits with a Rs 2999 plan

Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.

During the inaugural event, the chief minister said that this service is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

With this, the state government's goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance will be further strengthened, he said.

Gehlot also launched Jio Glass and Community Clinic products at the event.

Reliance Industries Rajasthan President Umesh Bhandari said that this service full of endless possibilities is a revolution in the telecom sector.

The company will start 5G service in Kota this month, and in Bikaner and Ajmer in February, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 19:46 IST

