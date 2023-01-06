JUST IN
Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 models in India in 2023, says MD & CEO
Business Standard

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri

It is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ludhiana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jio
Photo: PTI

Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of cities to 72.

Jio has announced plans to launch its "True 5G" services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.

"The launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP - Global Investor Summit at Indore. With the launch, Reliance Jio has now become the first and the only operator in MP to launch 5G services across all prominent large cities of MP, including the capital city, Bhopal, and Indore," the company said in a statement.

It is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ludhiana.

At present, Jio is offering unlimited access to 5G data to select customers in the city where it has rolled out its 5G services.

"The Jio True 5G launch reaffirms Jio's commitment and provides advanced technology support for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP - Global Investor Summit being held in Indore in January 2023," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 18:56 IST

