Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences launches generic anti-epilepsy drug in US market

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a unit of the company, has launched Topiramate extended-release capsules in the American market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus is the first company to receive final approval and launch the medication in the above mentioned strengths

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has launched generic epilepsy treatment medication in the US market.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a unit of the company, has launched Topiramate extended-release capsules in the American market.

The company had earlier received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in strengths of USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Zydus is the first company to receive final approval and launch the medication in the above mentioned strengths, it added.

Topiramate extended-release capsules are indicated for epilepsy: initial monotherapy in patients who are six years of age and older with partial onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

It is also indicated for prophylaxis of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older.

As per IQVIA data, Topiramate extended-release capsule had annual sales of USD 488 million in the US.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:39 IST

`
