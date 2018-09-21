Reliance Jio, Star sign deal for India cricket telecast on JioTV, Hotstar

and announced a five-year partnership making all televised India-cricket matches available to users of and in India.

The partnership will extend to all formats of matches, including international T-20, one day international, and test matches, along with domestic matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This partnership marks the first time that cricket production, streaming platform and high-speed data network have come together to deliver cricketing content to Indian consumers.

"Jio continues to bring the most exclusive content to its users, this time around through the app. Cricket is not just played, its worshipped in India. Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users. Jio promises to and will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days," said Akash Ambani, director, Jio.

Star won the rights earlier this year for the 2018-23 period at a cost of Rs 61.38 billion. Apart from the media rights, Star also holds the rights to the International Cricket Council (ICC) matches up to 2022 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) among the major cricket media rights.

"Over the last five years, we have re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. under is one of the most compelling properties in the world and we are excited to apply the same lens of innovation and re-invention to the property that we have applied to other sports in the last few years. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans," said Sanjay Gupta, managing director,