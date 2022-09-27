Reliance Retail launches fashion and lifestyle departmental store 'Centro'

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, today announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro. The first Reliance Centro store was launched on Tuesday in Vasant Kunj, .

"Reliance Centro is aimed at democratising fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands," the RIL subsidiary said in a statement.

Reliance Centro’s core offerings are curated to make it the one stop fashion destination for all the fashion conscious mid-premium segment customer, the company added.

"Reliance Centro store at Vasant Kunj embraces modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to today’s consumers. With wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories the offering is designed to cater to every occasion – from parties to festivals to wedding, making Reliance Centro the preferred fashion destination for all needs," said Reliance Retail.

This 75,000 sq. ft is a complete departmental store with range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family.

This new shopping destination has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion at amazing prices. The inaugural offer is Rs 1,500 off on shopping worth Rs 3,999 or get Rs 2,000 off on shopping worth Rs 4,999 and above.