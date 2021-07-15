JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

As attrition rises, Wipro to hit campuses and hire highest it has ever done
Business Standard

Reliance Power allots 59.50 cr equity shares, 73 cr warrants to RInfra

After approval from shareholders, through postal ballot, Reliance Power has allotted 59.50 crore equity shares and 73 crore warrants convertible to Reliance Infrastructure, a listed promoter company.

Topics
Reliance Power | Reliance Infrastructure

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg

Consequent to approval from shareholders, through postal ballot, Reliance Power Ltd (Reliance Power), has allotted 59.50 crore equity shares and 73 crore warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company by conversion of debt, to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infrastructure), a listed promoter company.

Post allotment, the holding of Reliance Infrastructure and other promoter group in Reliance Power increased to 24.98 per cent and may further increase to 38.24 per cent on conversion of warrants, which shall be subject to compliance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and other provisions of law, as and when applicable.

Reliance Power Ltd, a part of the Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

The company has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector in India, based on coal, gas and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

--IANS

san/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 20:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.