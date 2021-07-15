Reliance Power allots 59.50 cr equity shares, 73 cr warrants to RInfra

-
ALSO READ
US: North Carolina deputy fatally shoots Black man while serving warrant
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Tamilisai receives warrant of appointment as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor
Govt introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha to support funding infra projects
R Power gets shareholders' nod to issue shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 cr
-
Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg
Consequent to approval from shareholders, through postal ballot, Reliance Power Ltd (Reliance Power), has allotted 59.50 crore equity shares and 73 crore warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company by conversion of debt, to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infrastructure), a listed promoter company.
Post allotment, the holding of Reliance Infrastructure and other promoter group in Reliance Power increased to 24.98 per cent and may further increase to 38.24 per cent on conversion of warrants, which shall be subject to compliance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and other provisions of law, as and when applicable.
Reliance Power Ltd, a part of the Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.
The company has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector in India, based on coal, gas and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.
--IANS
san/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU