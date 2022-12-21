Reliance Retail Ventures sells 2% stake in Just Dial for Rs 101 crore

Just Dial's promoter Ventures on Wednesday sold 2 per cent stake in the company for Rs 101 crore in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms.

According to the bulk deal data available with stock exchanges, Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, offloaded a total of 16,86,119 shares, amounting to 2 per cent stake in .

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 600 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 101.16 crore.

The shareholding of promoter and promoter group entities in Just Dial, which offers online directory for local contacts, has come down to 74.98 per cent from 76.98 per cent.

On Monday, said that will sell 2 per cent stake in the company through the open market transactions to comply with regulatory requirement of 25 per cent minimum public shareholding.

On Wednesday, shares of closed 2.97 per cent lower at Rs 589.85 per piece on BSE and Rs 591.25 each piece on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)