Religare Finvest, Fortis' officials pay Rs 4.3 cr to settle case with Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Religare Finvest debt recast at final stages; NBFC to reboot in January
Haryana has approved nursing policy, applicable from Jan 1: Anil Vij
Power Finance Corporation net profit up 28% at Rs 4,554 cr in June quarter
Ex-Religare CEO sent to judicial custody in connection with fund siphoning
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife is master con woman: ED chargesheet
-
Religare Finvest Ltd and three senior officials of Fortis Hospitals paid a total of over Rs 4.34 crore to markets regulator Sebi to settle a case related to the diversion of Fortis Healthcare's funds by its promoters and related entities.
Those who have settled the proceedings are the independent directors of Fortis Hospitals -- Aditya Vij, Sandeep Puri and Balinder Singh Dhillon. Puri was also the chief financial officer of FHL and Dhillon was its non-independent director.
An investigation was initiated by Sebi in the matter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL) after an article published in February 2018 said its promoters have taken at least Rs 500 crore out of FHL and that its statutory auditor had refused to sign off on the company's second-quarter results until the funds were accounted for.
It was alleged that Religare Finvest was one of the conduit entities that had aided and abetted the routing of funds from FHL, ultimately to RHC Holdings, for the benefits of the promoter entities.
The independent directors were alleged to have aided in the misuse and diversion of public shareholders' funds through three borrower companies for the benefit of RHC Holding and consequently, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh.
They had allegedly failed to carry out adequate due diligence and exercise independent judgment with respect to the grant of loans/ investments by Fortis Hospitals to the three borrower companies.
Besides, Puri had issued a misleading CFO certificate in the annual reports of FHL during the investigation period which stated that "the financials of FHL presented true and fair view of its affairs and not containing any misleading statement".
Pending the proceedings, the applicants filed settlement applications with Sebi proposing to settle the case without admitting or denying the guilt.
Thereafter, in a meeting with Sebi's internal committee, they proposed to pay settlement charges of Rs 93.50 lakh each for Balinder Singh Dhillon and Sandeep Puri, Rs 65 lakh for Aditya Vij and Rs 1.82 crore for Religare Finvest.
The respective amounts, after the high-powered advisory committee's recommendations and Sebi's whole-time members' approval, were remitted by them in January.
"It is hereby ordered that this settlement order disposes of the aforesaid adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicants viz. Aditya Vij, Sandeep Puri, Balinder Singh Dhillon and Religare Finvest Limited vide SCN (show-cause notice)...dated April 9, 2021," Sebi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU