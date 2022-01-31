MEIL's Drillmec to set up $200 mn oil rig manufacturing hub in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Telangana on a 'meet or beat' spree to attract job-creating investment
KCR may renew efforts for third alternative in national politics
Reopening of Telangana schools from Sept 1 except govt residential schools
-
Drillmec SpA, a subsidiary of the city-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) group, will be setting up its global manufacturing hub in Telangana with an investment outlay of USD 200 million, a top executive of the Italian company said on Monday.
Simone Trevisani, CEO, Drillmec and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries), Telangana government signed a MoU for the establishment of Drillmec International Hub for manufacturing oil rigs and ancillary equipment in the state.
"Drillmec SpA, a global leader in oil-drilling rigs manufacturing, is proposing to invest over USD 200 million in the upcoming facility for the setting up of the global hub, which would include manufacturing, research and development, and a Centre of Excellence to impart cutting-edge training to people, Trevisani said.
This manufacturing hub creates employment opportunities for around 2,500 people and the first rig from the facility is expected to roll out in the next nine months, he said.
Presently, Drillmec has manufacturing and assembling facilities in Italy, Belarus and USA.
He said the company is currently having orders worth USD 1 billion on hand to be delivered in the next 24 months.
Drillmec clocked USD 220 million revenues during the last financial year and expects to earn USD 450-500 million this year, a senior executive of the company said.
Drillmec has so far delivered close to 600 drilling rigs and developed many innovative designs and acquired patents globally. The company, which was incorporated under the laws of Italy having its registered office at Podenzano PC, Italy, was acquired by MEIL group in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU