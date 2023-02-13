JUST IN
JSW Steel crude steel output surges 15% to 1.89 mn tonnes in January
Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad
Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, aims to sell 25,000 drones in next 18 mnths
HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius ahead of schedule
Infosys Foundation partners with Karnataka govt, rebuilds 100-bed hospital
DBS says not concerned about exposure to Adani group amid Hindenburg rout
Vodafone Idea in talks with banks to refinance Rs 3-4k crore loans
Hindenburg effect: Adani Group cuts revenue growth target, capex amid rout
Air Asia flight grounded by DGCA in Pune after a tyre found cracked
No breach of law by entities being linked to Adani Group: Mauritius
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
JSW Steel crude steel output surges 15% to 1.89 mn tonnes in January
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Renault, Nissan to invest $600 million to expand lineup, add jobs in India

The two will produce six new vehicles in the South Asian nations- including two electric cars - for domestic and international customers

Topics
Nissan Renault alliance | India | Companies

Nicholas Takahashi | Bloomberg 

Renault
Photo: Bloomberg

Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. unveiled their first joint project since announcing a revamp of their carmaking alliance last week.

The pair will invest $600 million in India to expand their car lineup, add jobs and decarbonize a manufacturing plant in Chennai, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The initiative is a key element of the operational projects unveiled by the auto manufacturers last week in London. As part of the agreement, Renault will reduce its stake in Nissan over time to 15% from 43%, to equalize their cross-ownership, and Nissan plans to invest in Renault’s electric-vehicle unit that is being carved out of the French carmaker.

The two will produce six new vehicles in the South Asian nations— including two electric cars — for domestic and international customers.

The investment will add as many as 2,000 jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center in Chennai, the companies said, and make the factory there carbon neutral by 2045.

“To capture the growth potential, we want to utilize the alliance assets, especially in India,” Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said in a Bloomberg Television interview ahead of a ceremony to announce Renault and Nissan’s future operations in India on Monday.

The six new models include three from each company, all engineered and built on common platforms in Chennai. They include four SUVs and two EVs.

“The new models will not only be aimed at Indian customers but will also signal a significant increase in exports from India,” the companies said in a release

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nissan Renault alliance

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.