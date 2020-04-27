Mindtree stock on the rise as company reports highest-ever deal wins

Mindtree stock was up 10 per cent on strong March quarter results, robust deal pipeline, and expectations of healthy margins in FY21. In addition to the results, the trigger has been the management commentary which was more optimistic than bigger peers on deal pipeline and room for margin expansion.

The company reported its highest-ever deal wins at $393 million for the quarter and $1.3 billion for FY20. This was aided a five year deal with Realogy, a real estate services provider in the US. The strong deal wins (up 46 per cent compared to four-quarter average) coupled with steady ...