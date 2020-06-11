Revised Wockhardt deal boosts prospects of Dr Reddy's India business

Dr Reddy's successful acquisition of 62 brands of Wockhardt's India business at lower than expected valuation has boosted Street sentiment. The company's stock scaled its 52-week high on Wednesday, and continues to trade firm. While the deal boosts prospects of Dr Reddy's India business, the drug major will also be holding back Rs 300 crore of the Rs 1,850 crore acquisition price it announced in February.

The amount withheld will be paid depending on the portfolio's performance over a year. This is crucial given the recent events. The acquired portfolio had ...